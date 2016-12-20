Jennifer Lopez Cancels Million Dollar New Year's Eve Gig

Jennifer Lopez is so rich, she's decided to pass on a scheduled million dollar New Year's Eve performance, so she can spend time at her new home with her family ... TMZ has learned.

Lopez was supposed to perform at E11even nightclub in Miami and our sources say all told she would have scored a million dollar payday.

But here's the thing ... she bought a new home in Bel-Air a few months back and decided she wants to just kick back with her kids and other family members.

As one J Lo source put it ... "She was just so consumed with 'Shades of Blue,' her concert and other obligations, getting on a plane for New Year's just seemed too much and she wanted some personal and family time during the holidays."