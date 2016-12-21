Adidas to Blac Chyna You're a Liar with No Soul ... or Insole

Blac Chyna is a liar and Adidas NEVER made a single overture to her about fronting a shoe line ... so claims Adidas.

Sources connected with Adidas tell TMZ, "This is 1 trillion percent false at level. She has never been on our radar."

Chyna's lawyer had told TMZ Adidas offered his client $250k for a line of shoes, but claimed the amount was woefully inadequate.

Adidas is calling BS and says there has not been a single discussion with Chyna, her lawyer or anyone else about using her to hawk shoes.

Chyna's lawyer tells us, "I have absolutely no comment."