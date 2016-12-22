'Bridalplasty' Contestant Cops Retrieve Murder Weapon, Blood-Soaked Clothes

The hammer allegedly used to murder Lisa Marie Naegle -- along with her blood-soaked clothes -- has been recovered by cops ... law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

TMZ broke the story ... Jackie Jerome Rogers confessed to cops he bludgeoned Lisa Marie to death by hitting her 7 times in the head with a hammer early Sunday morning.

Rogers told cops where he hid the hammer, buried the body and ditched other evidence. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ cops recovered the murder weapon and some of Lisa Marie's bloody clothing.

And there's this bizarre twist ... law enforcement tells us Rogers wiped Lisa Marie's body clean before burying it in his backyard. Our sources say he told cops he freaked out when he saw all the blood on her body and figured by cleaning it he would be sanitizing the crime scene.

Rogers' SUV also was impounded and detectives are searching for evidence. As we reported, surveillance video shows Lisa Marie getting into Rogers' vehicle just hours before she was killed. We're told they went to a Jack In the Box and she told him she was ending their affair and going back to her husband. One law enforcement source says he may have killed her in the SUV.