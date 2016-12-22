Celine Dion Sorry, Donald ... My Fans Trump Your Inauguration

Celine Dion passed on singing at Donald Trump's inauguration not because she's anti-Trump but because she's just booked.

We've learned Celine was one of the people approached to sing at the Jan. 20 event in D.C. but her team had to turn it down due to her Vegas residency. She's set to perform that same night.

Sources connected to her Caesars Palace production tell us Celine is famously loyal to her fans, and cancelling wasn't an option because many fans plan vacations around the show. Also, she already had to postpone several dates this year following her husband's death.

We're told Celine's skipped other big events in the past, like the Oscars, due to conflicting obligations -- so turning down the inauguration was nothing personal.

We reached out to Celine's camp, but no word back yet.