Dana White Reacts to Cyborg's Possible Doping Violation (VIDEO)

Dana White Cyborg Made 'Strange' Decisions Before Possible Doping Violation

EXCLUSIVE

Dana White doesn't seem too confident Cyborg Justino will beat new doping allegations ... telling TMZ Sports he smelled something fishy recently when she turned down multiple fight offers.

We just ran into the UFC prez in NYC -- where he's promoting UFC 208 in Brooklyn -- and he told us he had just been informed that USADA had flagged Cyborg for a possible doping violation.

White says he had offered 3 fights to Cyborg recently and at the time, he couldn't understand why she didn't want to play ball.

"First fight she had 8 weeks to get ready. Second fight she had 11 weeks to get ready and the third fight she just turned down," White says.

"I thought it was just strange that she was turning down all these fights ... not so strange now."

We also asked White if he thinks Cyborg could bounce back ... and how Ronda Rousey feels about the situation.