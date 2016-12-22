Turns out Santas come in all shapes and sizes ... and sometimes they're really, really tall ... 'cause Sixers star Joel Embiid just laced some kids in Philly with $100 gift cards.
It was the team that copped the cards for 25 kids from the Boys & Girls Club in Camden, NJ ... but Joel was on hand to deliver them, and watch the tykes tear up a Modell's with Xmas glee.
The team also hooked the kids up with some Sixers gear ... and Joel posed for pics and signed a bunch of stuff for the kids.
Great work ... this is possibly the biggest win Philly's had all year.