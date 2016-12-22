NBA Star Joel Embiid 7 Foot Santa ... Hooks Up Philly Kids With Shopping Spree

Turns out Santas come in all shapes and sizes ... and sometimes they're really, really tall ... 'cause Sixers star Joel Embiid just laced some kids in Philly with $100 gift cards.

It was the team that copped the cards for 25 kids from the Boys & Girls Club in Camden, NJ ... but Joel was on hand to deliver them, and watch the tykes tear up a Modell's with Xmas glee.

The team also hooked the kids up with some Sixers gear ... and Joel posed for pics and signed a bunch of stuff for the kids.

Great work ... this is possibly the biggest win Philly's had all year.