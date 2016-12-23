Britney Spears' BF Has History with Pop Star Babes ... But Famous Ex Approves

Britney Spears' new BF, Sam Asghari, has a type -- he's notorious for hooking up with pop stars while shooting music videos ... or so says the last one he bagged.

We got Sam's ex, Mayra Veronica -- a big Latin pop singer -- out in Bev Hills, and it seems she had no idea he was hooking up with Brit.

Sam and Mayra dated in 2015 after meeting on the set of one of her videos. In other words, the same story as Britney and Sam meeting on the set of her "Slumber Party" video.

Mayra didn't hold back her opinion on the new couple, and might have thrown un poquito shade at Sam.



