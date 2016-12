Carrie Fisher 'Unresponsive' On Plane ... EMTs Get the Call

EXCLUSIVE

Carrie Fisher was unresponsive as paramedics raced to the gate 74 ... according to emergency dispatch calls to LAX.

TMZ obtained the audio, and you can hear LAFD responding to a reported cardiac arrest. Air traffic control coordinated to make sure first responders were ready when the plane pulled into the gate.

It also sounds like some of the passengers assisting on flight 935 were nurses.

Carrie's currently in stable condition at UCLA Medical Center.