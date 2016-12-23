Donald Trump Tees Off with 'Mac Daddy Santa' (PHOTO)

TMZ

Donald Trump Tees Off with 'Mac Daddy Santa'

12/23/2016 11:30 AM PST
1223-donald-trump-tiger-woods-twitterTwo rich guys went golfing together today ... each wearing their own signature hats.

Donald Trump and Tiger Woods met up Friday at the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach to play together ... Tiger still rocking the bleached goatee from his "Mac Daddy Santa" look.

Trump and Tiger have been friends for years -- and Donald actually named the golfer as one of the top athletes he admired during an interview with Harvey Levin for the show 'OBJECT-ified.'

The two are currently on the links -- we'll let you know who wins. 

[h/t Golf Digest]


