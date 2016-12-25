Elton John 'In Deep Shock' Over George Michael's Death

Elton John says he's devastated by the death of his "beloved friend" George Michael -- saying, "I am in deep shock."

Elton -- who famously collaborated with George for the 1992 hit, "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" -- posted a tribute to his longtime friend on Instagram.

"I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP."

Michael died Sunday at his home in England. He was 53.