George Michael Dead at 53

Breaking News

George Michael passed away at his home in England at the age of 53 … his rep confirms.

A rep for the pop star says, "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period."

Details surrounding Michael's death have not been released.

Police say there's nothing suspicious about the death, according to the BBC.

George was a music legend -- and sold more than 100 MILLION albums during his career.

Michael launched his career with WHAM! in the'80s -- churning out hits like "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" and "Careless Whisper."

He went on to have a monster solo career with hits like,"I Want Your Sex" and"Faith."

Michael struggled with drugs during his life -- and was arrested several times including an incident where he was busted at a public toilet in London in 2008.

Story developing.