The Kardashians Khristmas Kard Kancelled

EXCLUSIVE

The Kardashians have scaled a lot of things back this year -- and one especially long-standing, tradition got the ax -- the Kardashian Xmas card.

Sources close to the family say with everything that's gone on this year -- Kim's robbery, Khloe's finalized divorce, Kanye's breakdown, the issues with Rob and Chyna -- the holiday photo just wasn't in the cards.

We're told even without the drama, everyone's schedule has been crazy this holiday season, and finding time to get the entire family together would have proved to be next to impossible.

We asked Khloe about the card situation at LAX ... but she didn't want to talk about it.

Bah Humbug!