Ex-'RHOBH' Star Buh-Bye to Bev Hills Home ... For a Cool $1.8 Mil

EXCLUSIVE

Marisa Zanuck dumped her husband, Dean, in February and now she's leaving her Bev Hills pad behind too.

The former 'Real Housewives' star unloaded her home for $1,825,000, nearly $100k over asking and just one month after she listed it.

The 3 bed, 3.5 bath house -- listed by Heidi Davis -- is 2,397 sq ft with an open floor plan, hardwood floors and tons of lighting. It's also got a sweet pool and spa setup, and it's just minutes from the Franklin Canyon Hiking Trails.