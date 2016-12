Stephanie McMahon Viciously Trolls CM Punk ... Over UFC Debacle

DEEP BURN ALERT ...

Stephanie McMahon let CM Punk have it Sunday night ... dissing the WWE star about the infamous ass-kicking he got in his UFC debut.

It happened in Chicago -- CM's hometown -- when the crowd started chanting Punk's name ... something that happens a lot when the WWE rolls into the Windy City.

Stephanie was ready for it this time ... and hit back with a shot cheaper than a fake Rolex ... but also hilarious.