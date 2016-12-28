Debbie Reynolds Last Words ... 'I Want to Be with Carrie'

EXCLUSIVE

Debbie Reynolds seemingly willed her own death Wednesday, telling her son hours before the stroke that claimed her life, "I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie."

Todd Fisher tells us Debbie cracked early Wednesday morning from grief. She was at Todd's home during the morning hours, talking about Carrie's funeral, when she made the comment. Fifteen minutes later she had the stroke.

Family sources tell us Debbie actually had several strokes this year and was in failing health, and they believe Carrie's death was too much to bear.