Glynn Turman I Was Almost the Black Han Solo But The Force Wasn't With Me!

EXCLUSIVE

Glynn Turman has no hard feelings over being passed over for Han Solo in the original 'Star Wars' film ... but won't exactly talk about why it never happened.

We got Glynn out Tuesday leaving Catch and asked if George Lucas had in fact approached him first for the iconic role Harrison Ford ended up sharing alongside the late Carrie Fisher.

Watch -- he confirms the story and refers us to George Lucas' book. Lucas says he wanted to cast Glynn but an interracial couple -- Han and Princess Leia -- was just too dicey for the times.