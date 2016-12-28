J Lo and Drake Fake Love, Papi?

Drake and Jennifer Lopez are officially cuddling on camera ... but this pose looks too good for us to believe it's anything but genius marketing.

Drake and J Lo both posted this same pic early Wednesday morning, showing them getting cozy ... with Drizzy looking right into the camera with those dreamy eyes.

The 2 artists recently announced they're working on new music together, which is why they say they've been hanging out so much lately ... despite rumors they're hooking up.

With that now out there, we gotta say ... this kinda makes us feel no ways.