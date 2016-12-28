Lil Wayne & Chris Brown Fake Concert with Weezy & Breezy

EXCLUSIVE

Lil Wayne, Chris Brown and other big names were booked to perform at several concerts ... that is, if you believe the promoter, but a new lawsuit claims it was all a scam.

Roberto Warnert just filed suit against Red Entertainment Group for allegedly promising to get Weezy, Breezy, Enrique Iglesias and will.i.am to perform for several concerts in Dubai a few years ago, only to come up empty handed each time ... while collecting HUGE deposits along the way.

Warnert claims he paid Red Entertainment $150k to book Weezy at first in 2011, but then had to scrap that when Red allegedly said they couldn't get him. Warnert then says he paid out similar deposits for Chris, Enrique and Will ... but he says they couldn't deliver on any of 'em.

The deposits were allegedly never returned in full, and now Warnert is gunning for $300k he says he's owed.

We've reached out to Red Entertainment ... so far, no word back.