Queen Latifah Mercedes Stolen in Gas Station Robbery

Queen Latifah joins the growing number of crime victims ... her car stolen by thieves who had a penchant for punch.

The incident went down days before Xmas in Atlanta. Latifah's security guard took her 2015 Mercedes S63 to a gas station. As he stood by the tank and gassed up the whip, a BMW pulled up and the next thing he knew someone jumped inside, started the ignition and took off.

Latifah, who was not in the car, was especially worried about a contract that was inside a Tumi bag that was tucked away in the truck.

Cops sent out an APB and they actually found the Mercedes in an apartment complex. There was only slight damage to the car, but the thieves left behind lemonade and fruit punch bottles inside the car.

As for the Tumi bag ... it had been ransacked but the bad guys didn't take the contract.

Cops are looking at surveillance video, which could help them nab the thieves.