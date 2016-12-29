Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez Divorce Final And She Gets Top Billing!

EXCLUSIVE

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez are officially single ... and he agreed to let her say, "I left you!"

Halle and Olivier filed for divorce at almost the exact same moment back in October 2015 ... she filed as the petitioner and he also filed as the petitioner seeking a divorce.

Under California law only one person can be the petitioner, and Olivier agreed to give Halle the honor.

Under the settlement, they will share physical and legal custody of 3-year-old Maceo.

For some reason, they decided to only deal with the custody issues and the property settlement is still unresolved. It's weird, because our sources say there's a prenup so there shouldn't be big issues.

Halle and Olivier married in 2013.