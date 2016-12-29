Rae Sremmurd This is How Superheroes Should Party!!

EXCLUSIVE

Rae Sremmurd threw a superhero-themed bash for Slim Jxmmi's birthday, and it makes you wonder why Batman and Superman spend so much time fighting crime.

Several big names showed up at Think Tank Art Gallery in L.A. for the celebration -- Keke Palmer, Skrillex, Bella Thorne, Diplo, Mara Teigen, Ty Dolla $ign -- and there was no shortage of fun for them to have.

Arcade games, video games, ping pong, a photo booth, a taco stand, a 3D video wall, plenty of drinks and a smoke selection provided by Weedmaps ... this is how a superhero should truly live.