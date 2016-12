Ronda Rousey Stone-Faced & Silent At UFC 207 Weigh-In

Breaking News

Ronda Rousey looks READY TO GO ... showing off her ripped physique at the official UFC 207 weigh-in Thursday morning ... where she hit the media with the silent treatment.

Ronda didn't say a single word as she hit the scale before her championship fight with Amanda Nunes ... and weighed in a perfect 135 pounds.

She looks ripped. She looks strong. She looks ready.

[H/T Damon Martin for the pic]