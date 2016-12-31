Tyron Woodley & Demetrious Johnson: Ronda Should Fight Again

Pretty cool post-fight conversation with UFC superstars Tyron Woodley and Demetrious Johnson -- who both seem to think Ronda Rousey should NOT retire ... despite the ass whoopin'.

Check out the clip ... it's interesting to hear what accomplished MMA stars like TW and DJ think about Ronda and how she should handle her career going forward. '

Oh, and Tyron says he put down a cash bet on Amanda Nunes before the fight and made a killing -- wait'll you hear what he's gonna do with the money.