Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian Back Together ... for Now

Nothing like a little health scare to bring people back together.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian appeared to have mended fences and were back together to celebrate the end of 2016.

As you know, she moved out along with the baby, and then Rob started eating like crazy ... triggering his diabetes. He went to the hospital, she followed and now they're re-united.

She's also wearing her wedding ring again.

In with the re-new.