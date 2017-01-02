Johnny Manziel in Possible Legal Trouble By Partying at Club with Ex-GF

Johnny Manziel Possible Legal Penalty For Partying at Same Club as Ex-GF

Johnny Manziel's trek to a club last night could create big legal problems for him ... he may have violated the terms of the deal in his domestic violence case.

Johnny and ex-GF Colleen Crowley each posted on social media they were at LIV night club in Miami Sunday night, but thing is ... she's got a restraining order against him.

As we previously reported ... Manziel struck a deal last month in which he agreed to complete anger management courses, keep his nose clean and not have any contact with Crowley for a year ... in return, his criminal case would be dismissed.

It's unclear if they actually had any contact in the club, but this is the first time they've been publicly seen at the same place since the Jan. 2016 incident.

Interesting note -- Manziel has since deleted the social media posts in question.

We reached to Manziel's camp for comment ... so far, no word back.