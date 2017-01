Charles Manson Temporarily Out of Prison Hospitalized

EXCLUSIVE

Charles Manson has been taken out of the prison where he will spend the rest of his life ... into a hospital ... TMZ has learned.

Manson left California's Corcoran State Prison on Tuesday to get treatment for an undisclosed ailment. We're told he's at a Bakersfield hospital -- about an hour away from the penitentiary.

Manson is currently serving 9 life sentences for conspiracy to commit the infamous Manson Family murders in 1969.

Story developing ...