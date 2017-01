Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds A Year in Their Lives Captured in Documentary

Carrie Fisher and her mom, Debbie Reynolds, are the subjects of a poignant documentary about their bond ... professionally and personally.

HBO just released the trailer for "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds" ... which was shot over more than a year during 2014 and 2015.

It comes out Jan. 7, and features mother and daughter sharing moments made even more emotional after their deaths.