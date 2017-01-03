Kim & Kanye Family Trip to Visit Mom's Grave

EXCLUSIVE

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and their kids all touched down in L.A. Monday night after a very timely New Year's trip to visit the grave site of Kanye's mother.

The Wests stepped off their private jet -- with Saint and North in tow -- after traveling to Oklahoma City. Our Kimye sources tell us it was the first time Kanye had taken the whole family to see where Donda West is buried.

They hooked up with other members of the West fam as well during the trip.

Kanye's been very present with Kim and the kids over the last weeks as he recovers from his breakdown -- and we're told this family pilgrimage was extremely important to him.