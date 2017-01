Anthony Anderson Marriage Back On Wife Dismisses Divorce

Anthony Anderson is going the way of Patrick Dempsey, because his wife has just dismissed her divorce action.

TMZ obtained legal docs filed by Alvina Anderson. They're short and sweet ... the divorce case is now history.

Alvina filed to end their 20-year marriage back in September 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. At the time she listed the date of separation as April 1, 2014.

It seems the marriage is back on track, so congrats.