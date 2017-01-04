Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds Split Over Cremation

Breaking News

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds had very different ideas for their burial, and the family has already taken steps to carry out Fisher's wishes.

We've confirmed Carrie's body has already been cremated and we're told the action was taken at the behest of the actress when she was still alive. Her will states she wanted to be cremated.

As for Debbie, she wanted her body buried ... she specifically did not want to be cremated.

We're told a portion of Carrie's ashes will be placed in a coffin and buried alongside Debbie's coffin at Forest Lawn in Burbank.