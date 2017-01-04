TMZ

Harlem Globetrotters Challenge Splash Bros -- Let's See You Hit THIS Shot! (VIDEO)

Harlem Globetrotters Challenge Splash Bros Let's See You Hit THIS Shot!

1/4/2017 10:03 AM PST

The Harlem Globetrotters are at it again ... this time nailing a death-defying shot from the stadium roof where the Golden State Warriors play ... over 100 feet in the air, no harness, no net.

Globetrotters star Buckets -- with his teammate Scooter -- ﻿climbed the the top of Oracle Arena ... walked to the ledge of the over 100 foot high roof ... and took the shot.

Boom.

FYI -- if the shot wasn't impressive enough ... the hoop was positioned over 100 feet away from the base of the arena. 100 feet up, 100 feet out.

Your move, Steph & Klay.

