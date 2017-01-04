Heidi & Spencer Pratt We Bring the Drama ... 'Celeb Big Brother' UK Pays the Big Bucks!!

EXCLUSIVE

Heidi and Spencer Pratt's return to the "Celebrity Big Brother" UK house didn't come cheap ... the show dropped hundreds of thousands of dollars for the couple to come in and cause trouble.

Speidi will make $700k to compete this season -- quite a bit more than the normal $250k cap.

TMZ broke the story, Ray J's raking in even more -- $1 MILLION for his participation.

As for why the show is opening its corporate wallet ... interest has faded in the past couple of years. Aubrey O'Day, Jonathan Cheban and David Gest didn't deliver the ratings, so producers needed to goose things.

Heidi and Spencer were universally hated by the cast on 'Celeb Big Brother' in 2013, but managed to finish as runners-up. Producers are hoping they'll stir up all sorts of drama this time around as well along with Ray and Khloe K's BFF, Malika.

As for Heidi and Spencer ... they reportedly threatened to shut down production this season if they weren't served fish and chips ... so producers seem to be getting their money's worth.