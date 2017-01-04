LeVar Burton Black College at Trump's Inauguration ... I'm Not Mad at 'Em

LeVar Burton knows a lot of people -- including his own wife -- are protesting Donald Trump's inauguration, but he's still backing a black college's decision to participate.

The "Reading Rainbow" host says the Talladega College Marching Band would be passing up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity if it backed out amid all the backlash it's getting for taking the gig.

In fact, LeVar explained why it would almost be un-American of the band NOT to perform.

That being said, he also makes it clear his household is anti-Trump ... which makes this clip that much more interesting.