NY Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch Is Mad He Wasn't Invited To Boat Party (VIDEO)

Steve Tisch I'M Pissed About Giants Boat Party ... WHERE WAS MY INVITE!!!

EXCLUSIVE

The New York Giants are in hot water now ... Steve Tisch, the co-owner of the team, is seriously PISSED OFF about the WR boat party in Miami ... because he wasn't invited.

You've heard by now ... the Giants wideouts -- including Odell Beckham Jr. -- chose not to fly back to NYC with the team after the Washington game ... instead opting to hit a boat party in Miami with Trey Songz.

The guys have been raked over the coals for the move -- they have a playoff game on Sunday -- but when we got Tisch out at Craig's in L.A., he wasn't mad. He was jealous.