Pacman Jones 911: 'Bengals Player Causing Ruckus ... He's #24' (AUDIO)

Pacman Jones 911 'Bengals Player Causing Ruckus' ... 'He's #24'

EXCLUSIVE

TMZ Sports has obtained the Pacman Jones 911 call -- made while the Bengals star was allegedly going crazy Tuesday morning at the Millennium Hotel in Cincinnati.

The caller is the security guard at the hotel who tells the dispatcher a "Bengals player" was causing a ruckus on the property and harassing him.

When asked if the security guard knew the player's name he replied, "He's got dreads and s**t. I can't think of his name. He's #24."

Throughout the call, you can hear yelling -- presumably Pacman -- in the background.

Cops eventually came to the scene and arrested Pacman -- who allegedly resisted and headbutted one of the officers. He later allegedly spit on a nurse during the booking process.

As for Pacman, he has proclaimed his innocence.