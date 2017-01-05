Country Star Brett Eldredge Well, I'll Be ... There's a Snake in My Toilet!!

Country singer Brett Eldredge ﻿woke up on vacation like any normal dude looking to relieve his one-eyed snake, but got one helluva surprise when he found an actual snake in the toilet!

Brett was down in the Caribbean with his brother and some friends and posted footage of his find on Instagram. Unclear if the snake slithered into the bathroom or came up though the pipes, which is a possibility and totally terrifying. Either way, what's insane is the actual size of the thing!

Dudes must watch their fair share of Animal Planet because they handled the thing like pros.