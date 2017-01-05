Carrie Fisher 911 Call Pilot Speeds Up for LAX Landing

EXCLUSIVE

Carrie Fisher's in-flight medical emergency had United Airlines scrambling even before the plane landed -- the pilot even throttled up to get to L.A. faster -- this according to a 911 call.

United Airlines Operations called 911 and said the flight was 10 minutes from landing in L.A. and someone was in distress.

TMZ broke the story, Carrie's heart stopped beating and passengers with CPR training revived her, although she didn't even have a pulse for 10 minutes. Carrie never regained consciousness and died days after at UCLA Medical Center.

You hear the desperation in the 911 call. It appears the pilot accelerated to land even sooner than scheduled.