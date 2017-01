Gucci Mane Ambitions As a Rider I'm a Cyclist Now!

He ditched the drugs ... he ditched the lean ... and now Gucci Mane is 'bout a different kind of life -- CYCLING!

The 36-year-old rap superstar has picked up the sport as part of his new, healthy lifestyle -- and he's even got the Lance Armstrong-style outfit to match.

Gucci famously battled with weed and sizzurp before he went to prison -- and now that he's out, he's vowed to stay clean.

Today is day one with the bike ... and he doesn't look half bad.

Keep it up!