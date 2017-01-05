John Travolta: 'I'M PROUD' to Inspire Swaggy P's 3-Point Dance (VIDEO)

John Travolta 'I'M PROUD' To Inspire Swaggy P's 3-Point Dance

EXCLUSIVE

John Travolta says he's PUMPED to be the inspiration for Nick Young's 3-point shot celebratory hip-thrusting dance ... telling TMZ Sports, "I love it!"

Nick's dance went viral after he hit a long-range bomb against the Grizzlies on Tuesday. The Lakers star later said God came to him in a dream the night before and told him to dance like John Travolta.

When we told Travolta about the situation at Barney's in Bev Hills Wednesday night ... he made it clear Nick has his blessing.