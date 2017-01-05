Lamar Odom Checking Out of Rehab ... 'Doing Much Better'

EXCLUSIVE

Lamar Odom has completed a 35 day stint in rehab and will be heading back to his home in L.A. today ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Lamar initially checked into the San Diego treatment facility last month as a preventative measure fearing the anniversary of his son's death in 2006 would drive him back to drugs.

He was also struggling with the recent finalization of his divorce from Khloe Kardashian.

Sources close to Lamar tell us he's doing much better now after "successfully completing the program" and looks forward to getting on with his life back in Los Angeles.

Here's hoping he finds a clean bill of health in 2017.