Rob Kardashian Ready to Cut Ties with 1st House ... For $2.675 Million

EXCLUSIVE

Rob Kardashian's parting ways with his home in the family compound ... another sign he's back with Blac Chyna and done with the bachelor life.

The pad's 4,256 sq ft with 4 bedrooms in the gated Oaks neighborhood where most of his sisters live. Rob just bought it last February for $2.285 mil ... so it'll be a decent payday if he gets his asking price.

As TMZ reported ... Rob and Blac Chyna started renting one of Kylie's cribs last month, so it certainly seems like he's happy with that for now. We reached out to Rob's real estate agent, Tomer Fridman, but haven't heard back.

Of course, if things go south with Chyna again, Rob could be booking couch time at Khloe's or Kendall's ... or one of Kylie's other houses.