Stevie J I Want a Truce with Joseline For Our Baby's Sake

EXCLUSIVE

The greatest miracle of Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez having a baby girl last week could be a full peace treaty between them ... and he says they're both committed to making it happen.

We got Stevie out in Atlanta talking about how the newborn, Bonnie Bella, is changing his life, and the BIG shocker -- he shouts out Joseline for being a "great mom."

This from the guy who was demanding drug and psychological testing for Joseline just a few weeks ago. If this holds up, Baby Bonnie should be up for the Nobel Peace Prize.

But, we'll see.