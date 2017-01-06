President Obama Brickhouse I've Even Got My Own Wall

1/6/2017 12:50 AM PST
0106_obama_house_construction_tmz_wm_launch2President Obama is taking a cue from Donald Trump ... he's building himself a wall.

We got photos of construction at Obama's soon-to-be D.C. rental. You also see construction in the garage. As we reported, it will become an office with a bathroom.

We broke the story ... the rental will be home until Sasha graduates so the Obamas needed the property outfitted for the Secret Service and ... it needed more fortification.

BTW ... he's getting a new neighbor. Ivanka Trump and fam are moving nearby to a rental.

At least the landlords know the checks will clear.

