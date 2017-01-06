Steve Weatherford: I Was a Real Ass In Front of Obama (VIDEO)

Steve Weatherford: I Was a Real Ass In Front of Obama!

Exclusive Details

Ex-NFL punter Steve Weatherford had a real "Wanna Get Away" moment in front of President Obama Thursday ... when he ripped his pants down the crack of his ass.

The Super Bowl champ was at the White House as part of a group of 100 handpicked social media influencers invited to have a meeting with the president to discuss how to use their platforms for good.

But as Weatherford was walking to the meeting ... he split his pants.

We spoke with Steve about the situation -- and he told us he couldn't find a set of replacement pants because no one in the White House has "26 inch quads with a 31 inch waist."

#Humblebrag.