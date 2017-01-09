Jamie Foxx Attacked at Catch Restaurant

Jamie Foxx had a rough night out on the town Saturday when a patron at a popular West Hollywood restaurant physically went after him ... TMZ has learned.

Jamie and some friends were in the patio area at Catch restaurant when a guy came up and complained the group was too loud. One witness says the guy mouthed off, "You don't want to mess with me. I'm from New York."

A comedian who was at Jamie's table fired back, "F*** you I'm from Oakland."

Eyewitnesses say at that point the guy lunged at Jamie. The accounts vary, but one witness says he actually made contact with the actor, pulling him down onto a table. The witness goes on to say Jamie turned the guy around, put him in a choke hold and took him down.

The random guy and the group were kicked out of the restaurant.

BTW ... lots of celebs had a bird's-eye view ... including Jerry Bruckheimer, Cuba Gooding Jr., Michael Bay and Nicole Murphy.