Kim Kardashian Multiple Suspects Nabbed by Cops In Paris Robbery

Breaking News

French police have nabbed 16 people and hauled them in to the multiple police stations in connection with the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery.

The suspects were arrested in 5 different cities at it appears it was a coordinated effort by cops.

Two masked men pulled off the jewelry heist last October at a luxury Paris apartment, but police think it's a much bigger conspiracy.

It's been widely reported the robbers made off with $10 million in bling, but TMZ reported based on rock-solid information the actual figure -- and insurance claim -- is $5.6 mil. That includes a massive ring worth $4 mil.

The suspects can be held for 96 hours before they have to be either charged or released.