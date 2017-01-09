Kim Kardashian Robbery Cops Haul in New Suspects, Evidence Report Claims Inside Job

Exclusive Photos

Paris cops working the Kim Kardashian robbery are taking suspects and a ton of evidence into custody ... and now there's a report one of her drivers was allegedly involved.

We got these pics of investigators handcuffing several more of the so-called Kim K 17 -- the suspects allegedly tied to the October heist. You can also see cops confiscating several items, like big screen TVs, from their homes.

According to French newspaper Le Monde, one of the 17 is a driver for a limo company frequently used by the Kardashians when they're in Paris. The report raises an old theory about Kim's robbery -- that it was an inside job.

The report says cops think he could have given out info on Kim's whereabouts the night she was robbed.