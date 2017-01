Golden Globes 2017 'La La Land' Party Draws La La Land's Biggest Stars

The folks behind "La La Land" won big at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards ... and then partied big afterward with the real La La Land's biggest stars.

A gang of celebs came together at Craig's in WeHo after the show, and it was nothing short of Tinseltown at its finest. Some of those in attendance: Justin Hurwitz, Bob Odenkirk, Susan Kelechi Watson, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ... and a dressed down Tobey Maguire.

Ryan Gosling was there, too ... and the joint was practically turned into Seb's.