Migos Childish Gambino Collab Definitely Happening

EXCLUSIVE

Donald Glover's Migos shout-out at the Golden Globes will definitely lead to a collaboration between the trio and Glover's hip-hop alter ego, Childish Gambino ... according to the rappers.

Migos' Quavo and Offset were on "TMZ Live" Monday and told us their phones and social media have been blowing up since Glover thanked the guys for writing "the best song ever" during his acceptance speech.

Migos, who appeared on Season 1 of Glover's award winning show, "Atlanta," told us they're well into the planning stages for the track, and fans won't be disappointed.