Mike Tyson Is Team Chris Brown ... Training Him For Soulja Boy Fight (VIDEO)

Mike Tyson I'm Training Chris Brown TO KICK SOULJA BOY'S ASS

2017 continues to try to destroy Soulja Boy ... with one of the scariest men in the history of humanity, Mike Tyson, promising to help Chris Brown beat the brakes off Soulja in their celebrity boxing fight.

Mike pledged his allegiance to CB in an Instagram video where he vowed to give Brown the knowledge needed to KNOCK SOULJA BOY THE F**K OUT!!!

Don't feel too bad for Soulja, though ... if you remember, he has Floyd Mayweather in his corner, exactly the guy you'd want if you were trying to avoid a Mike Tyson-style ass kicking.

Looks like this thing is real ... and we can't wait!!!